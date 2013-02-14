FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch upgrades Iceland to BBB, outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 14, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch upgrades Iceland to BBB, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Fitch raised Iceland’s sovereign rating one notch on Thursday, citing the country’s “impressive” progress in recovering from the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Fitch lifted Iceland’s rating to BBB from BBB-minus. The outlook is stable.

The agency cited continued growth in Iceland’s economy, with budget consolidation on track and a drop in the ratio of public debt to the economy, as well as other signs of improvement.

Moody’s Investors Service last week raised the country’s sovereign outlook to stable from negative. Moody’s rates the country Baa3.

Standard & Poor’s rates the country BBB-minus with a stable outlook. (Reporting By Daniel Bases, Caryn Trokie and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.