FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Iceland government wins initial EFTA backing in U.S. fund feud
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 26, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 10 months ago

Iceland government wins initial EFTA backing in U.S. fund feud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The European Free Trade Association has given initial backing to Iceland's government in a stand off with a U.S. investment fund over bonds Reykjavik froze as it moved towards lifting the country's eight-year-old capital controls.

EFTA was responding to a complaint by U.S. fund Eaton Vance that Iceland had discriminated against foreign funds with its actions which were not "reasonable and proportionate".

"Having taken account of the information on the facts of this case and the applicable EEA (European Economic Area) law, the Directorate cannot conclude that the Icelandic Government has erred in its application of Article 43 EEA," the EFTA surveillance authority said in a published document.

"The Directorate intends to propose that the Authority close the case. The Authority may, however, revert to the matter should any relevant developments occur in EEA or EU law." (Reporting by Marc Jones and Daniel Dickson in Stockholm; Editing by Claire Milhench)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.