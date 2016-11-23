FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 9 months ago

EFTA Surveillance Authority backs Iceland in offshore crown case vs U.S. funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The EFTA Surveillance Authority on Wednesday backed the Icelandic government in two cases where U.S. funds had argued the country had discriminated against them when freezing assets.

The European Free Trade Association's (EFTA) surveillance body's decision is a setback for the funds Autonomy Capital and Eaton Vance that had hoped to get a better deal from Iceland than had been offered in an auction earlier this year to unfreeze offshore crown assets as the country moved to lift eight-year-old capital controls.

"The EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) today closes two complaint cases and finds that Icelandic laws on treatment of offshore krona assets are in compliance with the EEA Agreement," the EFTA Surveillance Authority said in a statement.

The European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement comprises the EU countries and the three EFTA States - Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

The decision comes after a preliminary ruling suggested closing the case. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)

