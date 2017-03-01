FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icelandic officials meet with U.S. funds to discuss offshore crown issue
March 1, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 6 months ago

Icelandic officials meet with U.S. funds to discuss offshore crown issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REYKJAVIK, March 1 (Reuters) - Icelandic officials have met with foreign funds to discuss the possibility of letting them sell assets in locked crown accounts, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Some U.S. funds that refrained from taking part in an auction last year to unlock assets freezed during the 2008 financial crisis have waged a legal fight in Icelandic courts and at the European Free Trade Associations's Surveillance Authority.

Icelandic media outlet Visir reported on Wednesday that Icelandic officials had met Autonomy Capital, Eaton Vance, Loomis Sayles and Discovery Capital in New York this week. (Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir, writing by Daniel Dickson)

