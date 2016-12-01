FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Icelandic court agrees to request by funds to probe capital controls
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 9 months ago

Icelandic court agrees to request by funds to probe capital controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REYKJAVIK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A Reykjavik court will appoint experts to look at the legality of Iceland's decision to freeze some assets as part of its capital controls after a request by foreign investment funds.

The ruling is part of an ongoing battle between the funds and the government over how to unfreeze the assets.

"As requested by Autonomy Capital LP, Autonomy Master Fund Limited, GAM Trading (No.37) and Autonomy Iceland Two S.a.r.l, the expert appraisers will be appointed," the Reyklavik District Court said in a Nov. 30 decision.

Reporting by Marc Jones in London and Ragnhildur Sigurdadottir in Reykjavik; Writing by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.