BRIEF-Icelandair Hotels will open a new luxury hotel in Reykjavik in 2016

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Icelandair Group hf.

* Says Icelandair Hotels reaches an agreement for a new hotel in Reykjavik City Center

* Says Icelandair Hotels, a subsidiary of Icelandair Group, will open a new luxury hotel in center of Reykjavik in the beginning of year 2016

* Says Icelandair Hotels project will be implemented in cooperation with Sudurhus, which is owner of site and will be in charge of constructions

* Says Icelandair Hotels will lease the hotel facility for 20 years