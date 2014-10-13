FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Icelandair Hotels will open a new luxury hotel in Reykjavik in 2016
October 13, 2014 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Icelandair Hotels will open a new luxury hotel in Reykjavik in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Icelandair Group hf.

* Says Icelandair Hotels reaches an agreement for a new hotel in Reykjavik City Center

* Says Icelandair Hotels, a subsidiary of Icelandair Group, will open a new luxury hotel in center of Reykjavik in the beginning of year 2016

* Says Icelandair Hotels project will be implemented in cooperation with Sudurhus, which is owner of site and will be in charge of constructions

* Says Icelandair Hotels will lease the hotel facility for 20 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

