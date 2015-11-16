FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's ICICI to sell stake in life insurance unit to Temasek, Premji
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
November 16, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

India's ICICI to sell stake in life insurance unit to Temasek, Premji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank, India’s biggest private sector lender by assets, said on Monday it agreed to sell a 6 percent stake in its life insurance joint venture in two separate deals to billionaire Azim Premji and Singapore state investor Temasek.

The stake sales will value ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd at 325 billion rupees ($4.9 billion), the bank said in a statement. That would mean the deals would be worth a combined 19.5 billion rupees.

Premji Invest and its affiliates will buy 4 percent of the company, India’s biggest private sector life insurer, while a unit of Temasek will pick up a 2 percent stake, ICICI Bank said.

After the deals, ICICI Bank will own about 68 percent in the life insurance business and its joint venture partner Prudential Plc will hold 26 percent, the bank said. ($1 = 65.9975 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
