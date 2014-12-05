FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's ICICI bank to sell Russian unit to Sovcombank
December 5, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

India's ICICI bank to sell Russian unit to Sovcombank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s biggest private sector lender, on Friday said it will sell its banking unit in Russia to mid-sized Russian bank Sovcombank.

The unit, ICICI Bank Eurasia Limited Liability Co, accounted for less than 0.1 percent of the parent company’s consolidated total assets and profit after tax for the six months ended September, ICICI Bank said in a statement.

The company said the transaction price would be determined on the date of completion of the deal. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; editing by Jason Neely)

