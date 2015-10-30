FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's ICICI Bank Q2 net up 12 pct, in line with estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

India's ICICI Bank Q2 net up 12 pct, in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s top private sector lender by assets, reported a 12 percent increase in quarterly profit due to faster retail loans growth.

Net profit rose to 30.3 billion Indian rupees ($465 million)for its fiscal second quarter to Sept. 30 from 27.09 billion rupees reported a year earlier, ICICI, which is also listed in New York, said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected the lender to report a net profit of 30.24 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans were 3.77 percent in the September quarter, compared with 3.68 percent in the previous three months. ($1 = 65.1600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.