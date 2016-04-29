India's ICICI Bank Q4 net profit plunges as bad loans surge

MUMBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 76 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, lagging estimates, as it was weighed down by a surge in bad loans.

The bank, which is also listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said on Friday net profit fell to 7.02 billion rupees ($105.56 million) for the three months to March 31, from 29.22 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 31.42 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans were at 5.82 percent at the end of the March quarter, compared with 4.72 percent at end of December. ($1 = 66.5050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)