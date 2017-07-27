FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
India's ICICI Bank Q1 profit falls, but beats estimates
July 27, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 2 hours ago

India's ICICI Bank Q1 profit falls, but beats estimates

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported an eight percent fall in its first-quarter profit but was slightly ahead of analysts' estimates.

Net profit fell to 20.49 billion rupees ($319.6 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 22.32 billion rupees a year ago, the bank said on Thursday. (bit.ly/2vLv63v)

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 20.43 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 7.99 percent at end-June from 7.89 percent at March-end and 5.28 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 64.1075 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Keith Weir)

