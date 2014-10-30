FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's ICICI Bank Q2 profit up 15 pct, beats estimates
October 30, 2014

India's ICICI Bank Q2 profit up 15 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s biggest private sector lender, reported a record quarterly profit on Thursday, beating analysts estimates, on higher lending and fee income.

Net profit rose 15 percent to 27.09 billion rupees ($440.88 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30 from 23.52 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 26.93 billion rupees for ICICI Bank, which is also listed in New York .

$1 = 61.4450 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair

