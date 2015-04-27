India's ICICI Bank Q4 net profit up 10 pct, beats estimates

MUMBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Monday, beating analyst estimates, on growing demand for credit in Asia’s third-largest economy.

ICICI, which is also listed in New York, said net profit rose to 29.22 billion rupees ($458.9 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter to end-March, from 26.52 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the lender to report a net profit of 28.65 billion rupees.

Gross bad loans ratio rose to 3.78 percent in the March quarter compared with 3.40 percent in the third quarter. ($1 = 63.6700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)