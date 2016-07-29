FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India's ICICI Bank Q1 profit falls 25 pct, bad loans tick up
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

India's ICICI Bank Q1 profit falls 25 pct, bad loans tick up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd, India's top private sector lender by assets, said quarterly profit fell 25 percent as its bad loans ticked up, although the decline was smaller than expected.

Net profit fell to 22.32 billion rupees ($333.26 million) for its fiscal first quarter to June 30, from 29.76 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said in a statement on Friday.

Analysts on average had expected the lender, which is also listed in New York, to report a net profit of 21.99 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans were 5.87 percent in the June quarter, compared with 5.82 percent in the previous three months.

$1 = 66.9750 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.