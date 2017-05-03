BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
MUMBAI May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.
Standalone net profit nearly tripled to 20.25 billion rupees ($315.7 million) for the three months to March 31, from 7.02 billion rupees reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said on Wednesday.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 22.04 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 7.89 percent as of end-March, from 7.2 percent at the end of December and 5.21 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 64.1500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Randy Fabi)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.