* Net profit 20.25 bln rupees vs 22.04 bln expectation
* Bad loan ratio rises to 7.89 pct, cement sector impact
* CEO sees bad loan additions FY18 significantly lower
By Devidutta Tripathy and Promit Mukherjee
MUMBAI, May 3 India's ICICI Bank Ltd
expects additions to its bad loans to be "significantly lower"
this financial year, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as
the lender reported a smaller than expected rise in quarterly
profit.
India's third-biggest lender by assets said its standalone
net profit nearly tripled to 20.25 billion rupees ($315.7
million) in its fourth quarter to the end of March, though that
lagged analysts' expectations of 22.04 billion rupees.
Bad loans at Indian banks have surged in the past year or so
after an asset quality review ordered by the central bank as
part of a clean-up exercise. It continues to tighten rules
around bad assets, which hit a record $150 billion in December.
ICICI, which has the highest amount of bad loans among
India's private sector lenders, said additions to its
non-performing assets (NPA) in the fourth quarter were
"elevated" by one borrower in the cement sector but it expected
part of that loan to be upgraded on the conclusion of a pending
deal.
"Going forward for the year FY18, we believe that the NPA
additions for the year will be significantly lower than FY17,"
Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar told reporters, referring to the
bank's financial years that run from April to March.
"We also expect some of the resolutions to get completed
during the year, we also expect some upgrades from NPAs,"
Kochhar said on a conference call.
The amount of bad loans at the Mumbai-based bank rose 335
billion rupees on a gross basis during its last fiscal year.
Gross bad loans at the end of March stood at 425.5 billion
rupees, or 7.89 percent of total loans, up from 7.2 percent at
the end of December and 5.21 percent a year earlier.
Kochhar predicted the bank's domestic loan book would grow
by 15 percent to 16 percent in the current financial year, with
retail loans increasing by 18 percent to 20 percent.
That compares with 14 percent growth in domestic loans in
the year to the end of March, driven by a 19 percent rise in
retail loans.
The bank's net interest margin for the March quarter was
3.57 percent.
ICICI also said it would issue one free share for every 10
held.
Shares in the lender, valued at about $25 billion, fell
about 1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the results released after
the market close.
The stock is up 6.8 percent so far in 2017, lagging a 22.7
percent gain in the banking sector index and a 13.8
percent rise in the main market index.
($1 = 64.1500 Indian rupees)
