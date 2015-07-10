FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICICI Bank says getting enquiries for home finance unit stake
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
July 10, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

ICICI Bank says getting enquiries for home finance unit stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian walks past a logo of ICICI Bank at its headquarters in Mumbai January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS), India’s biggest private sector lender by assets, said on Friday it keeps receiving enquiries from potential suitors for its home finance unit but has yet to decide on whether to sell its stake.

The lender was commenting after the Economic Times newspaper reported that the unit, ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd., could be valued at around $700 million.

ICICI Bank’s mortgage business is primarily done within the bank and ICICI Home Finance, which is fully owned by the bank, accounts for a small portion of home loans, a bank spokesman said in a statement to Reuters.

Central Bank of India (CBI.NS), a state-run lender, has also been trying to sell all or part of its home finance unit to focus on its core business.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.