India's ICICI Bank includes 5 bln rupee loan to media company in NPA-CEO
#Credit Markets
October 26, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

India's ICICI Bank includes 5 bln rupee loan to media company in NPA-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank has included a 5 billion rupee loan to a media company in its July-September non-performing assets breakdown, the CEO of the Indian lender, Chanda Kochhar, said in a conference call after its results.

Although Kochhar did not name the media company, traders widely identified it as Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd, estimating the size of the exposure cited by her was similar to the amount they believe ICICI Bank has lent to the company. (Reporting by Mumbai bureau; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
