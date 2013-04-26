FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's ICICI Bank sees interest margins up 10 bps in current fiscal
April 26, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

India's ICICI Bank sees interest margins up 10 bps in current fiscal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s No. 2 lender, expects its net interest margin for the current fiscal year to improve by 10 basis points from the 3.11 percent in 2012/13, chief executive Chanda Kochhar told reporters on Friday.

Earlier, it posted a 21 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, in line with estimates, led by higher loan growth.

ICICI Bank posted a net interest margin of 3.3 percent in the March quarter, compared with 3.01 percent in the same period last year. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

