July 18, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

India's ICICI Pru Life files for country's first insurance IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd has filed for an initial public offering of shares, according to a draft prospectus released on Monday, in what will be the country's first insurance sector IPO.

Sources told Reuters last week the IPO would be worth about 50 billion rupees ($745 million).

Top Indian private sector lender ICICI Bank, which owns nearly 68 percent of the insurer, is selling up to 181.34 million shares in the IPO, according to the prospectus.

Britain's Prudential PLC, with nearly 26 percent of ICICI Pru Life, is not selling any of its stake, the document showed.

ICICI Pru Life is expected to be listed later this year. ($1 = 67.1350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

