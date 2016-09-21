FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indian insurer ICICI Pru Life's up to $904 mln IPO fully subscribed
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Indian insurer ICICI Pru Life's up to $904 mln IPO fully subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise up to 60.57 billion rupees ($904 million) was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale on Wednesday, stock exchange data showed.

The IPO received bids of about 1.7 times the number of shares on offer, as of 0815 GMT, according to combined data from the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

The IPO, India's biggest in six years and the first ever in the local insurance sector, closes later on Wednesday.

The insurer's parent ICICI Bank, which is selling a 12.63 percent stake, will receive the proceeds from the offering.

$1 = 67.0300 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.