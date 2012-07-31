FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's ICICI Bank says too early for lending rate cuts
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

India's ICICI Bank says too early for lending rate cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Any cuts in lending rates by Indian banks will depend on credit pickup and overall liquidity situation, even after the central bank cut the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), the chief executive of top private lender ICICI Bank said on Tuesday.

India’s central bank on Tuesday left interest rates unchanged for the second straight review, but unexpectedly cut the SLR, the minimum requirement for banks’ government bond holdings, to 23 percent of deposits from 24 percent, in a move to free up liquidity. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.