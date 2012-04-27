FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's ICICI Bank Q4 net up 31 pct, beats f'cast
April 27, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

India's ICICI Bank Q4 net up 31 pct, beats f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank, India’s No. 2 lender, reported a better-than-expected 31.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, bolstered by higher income from non-core operations and strong loan growth.

Net profit rose to 19.02 billion rupees ($362 million) in the fiscal fourth quarter ended March from 14.5 billion reported a year earlier, while net interest income increased nearly 24 percent to 31.05 billion rupees.

Other income, which includes gains from treasury and fees, rose nearly 36 percent to 22.3 billion rupees, said the bank, which is also listed in New York and competes with State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 17.3 billion rupees for the bank, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 52.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI)

