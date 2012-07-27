India's ICICI Bank expects to sustain margin

July 27 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank, India’s No. 2 lender, expects to sustain the current level of net interest margin and sees an improvement in asset quality of the bank, Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar said on Friday.

The bank posted on Friday a 36.3 percent jump in its fiscal first quarter net profit, its strongest growth in more than a year, helped by robust loan growth, high fee income and better asset quality.

Analysts, on average, had expected profit of 17.4 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair)