FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICICI Bank Q3 net up 30.2 pct, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

ICICI Bank Q3 net up 30.2 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India’s No. 2 lender ICICI Bank Ltd posted a forecast-beating 30.2 percent rise in third quarter net profit, led by strong loan growth and fee-based income, it said on Friday.

The bank posted a net profit of 22.5 billion rupees ($421.39 million) in October-December, compared with 17.28 billion rupees a year earlier. Net interest income, or the difference between income earned and interest expended, rose 29 percent to nearly 35 billion rupees.

Analysts, on average, had estimated net profit of 20.8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net non-performing loans at the bank stood at 0.76 percent of its total assets compared with 0.83 percent a year earlier.

Net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability for banks, improved by 37 basis points to 3.07 percent in the December quarter compared with a year earlier. ($1 = 53.3950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.