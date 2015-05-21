FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-ICICI Securities strengthens corporate finance team with two hires
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-ICICI Securities strengthens corporate finance team with two hires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Indian securities firm ICICI Securities Ltd, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank Ltd , said it appointed two senior executives to strengthen its corporate finance team.

Gautam Benjamin, a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, joined as head, financial sponsors group.

Prior to this, Benjamin was head of private equity syndication at Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.

Rikin Sanghvi, also a chartered accountant, joined as head, pharmaceuticals practice. He will be responsible for client coverage in the pharma sector, the company said.

Prior to this, Sanghvi managed mergers and acquisitions advisory and private equity fundraising within the pharma and healthcare industry at Ernst & Young. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.