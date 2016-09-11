FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Israel Chemicals names COO Grinbaum as interim CEO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Israel Chemicals names COO Grinbaum as interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals (ICL) on Sunday named Asher Grinbaum as interim chief executive officer to replace Stefan Borgas, who stepped down last week.

ICL, one of three major suppliers of potash to China, India and Europe, said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Grinbaum would fill the CEO role effective immediately until a permanent CEO is appointed. Grinbaum is currently ICL's executive vice president and chief operating officer.

German-born Borgas, 52, said last Thursday he would resign as ICL's CEO after four years but would stay available to the company during the transition to find a new CEO.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.