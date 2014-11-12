FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel Chemicals looks overseas for growth -CEO
November 12, 2014

Israel Chemicals looks overseas for growth -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals expects to announce more growth projects in the coming quarters but mostly abroad as the investment environment in Israel deteriorates, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“Volume-wise we should not be shrinking, we should grow in Israel, but employee-wise we will shrinking by 10-12 percent in three years from now,” CEO Stefan Borgas told Reuters.

As ICL seeks to cut costs in the wake of a government proposal to sharply increase taxes on mining activities in Israel, the company has begun negotiations with its unions. Borgas said he sees a high probability of labour action in the fourth quarter as a result.

The CEO of ICL, one of the world’s largest producers of the crop nutrient potash, said potash prices look to set to rise but volumes could be weaker in 2015. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

