JERUSALEM, July 2 Potash and fertiliser producer Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Sunday it cannot estimate the level of damage caused to the company or the environment by a spill at its fertiliser plant in Israel's Negev desert.

A wall of an evaporation pool at the Rotem Amfert facility partially collapsed on Friday and large amounts of highly acidic water poured into the desert.

Israel's Ministry of Environment said it was considering opening a criminal investigation into the incident.

"The company cannot estimate the full impact of the incident at the Rotem factory, including the environmental and financial impact, and whether it will lead to legal proceedings," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)