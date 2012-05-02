FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICL unit Everris expands U.S. production
May 2, 2012

ICL unit Everris expands U.S. production

JERUSALEM, May 2 (Reuters) - Fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker Israel Chemicals, the world’s sixth-largest potash producer, said on Wednesday it was expanding its specialty fertiliser production capacity in the United States.

Everris Americas, a business unit of ICL’s specialty fertiliser division, bought the manufacturing equipment of X-Caliber Plant Health Co. It said the equipment gives the company more manufacturing capabilities to more rapidly bring its products to market.

Financial details were not disclosed.

“We require additional manufacturing capabilities to bring our new controlled-release fertiliser technology from concept to the marketplace,” Everris President Ariana Cohen said in a statement.

“The equipment acquired ... will enable us to realise significant efficiencies as we ramp up production of both existing and new products. This acquisition truly sets us on a ... path toward future growth.”

