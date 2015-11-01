FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts Israel Chemicals outlook to "negative"
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

S&P cuts Israel Chemicals outlook to "negative"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s lowered its credit outlook for specialty chemicals and fertiliser maker Israel Chemicals (ICL) to “negative” from “stable”, citing a likely decline in potash prices next year.

S&P maintained a “BBB” rating on ICL’s debt, it said in a report published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday.

“The outlook revision reflects ICL’s weak operating performance in 2015 and our concern that, without countermeasures, soft potash market conditions may cause the company’s profits and key financial metrics to stay below our benchmarks for the ‘BBB’ rating in 2016,” it said.

It noted the risk of a 10 percent drop in potash prices next year due to a supply-demand imbalance.

ICL, controlled by conglomerate Israel Corp, is one of the three largest suppliers of the crop nutrient potash to China, India and Europe. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.