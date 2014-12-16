FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel Chemicals to invest $452 mln in China phosphate operation
December 16, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Israel Chemicals to invest $452 mln in China phosphate operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Tuesday it would invest $452 million in a stake in Chinese phosphate and fertiliser firm Yunnan Yuntianhua as well as in a new joint venture to operate a phosphate facility in China.

ICL will pay $269 million in cash for a 15 percent stake in Yunnan. In addition, ICL’s China subsidiary and a unit of Yunnan will establish a 50-50 joint venture that will own and operate Yunnan’s Haikou Mine Branch Co. ICL said it will invest $183 million in the venture.

Yunnan’s parent company is a state-owned enterprise.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

