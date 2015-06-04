Securitisation, harmonisation top ICMA conference agenda

AMSTERDAM, June 4 (IFR) - ICMA gathered for its annual meeting Thursday with an array of topics on the agenda, including how to harmonise regulations and help restart Europe’s sputtering securitisation market.

Though the US market has largely recovered from the subprime debacle, Europe’s has not - and how to right the ship was one of the hottest topics at the gathering in Amsterdam.

The European ABS market placed less than 80bn of securities with investors last year, according to data from Barclays, well shy of the pre-crisis peak of more than 400bn in 2006.

“Despite losses on European securitisations being very low, our markets remain at just one-third of the level they were pre-crisis,” said Lord Jonathan Hill, EU Commissioner, Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union.

“The door will remain firmly shut to the bad old ways of the past,” Hill said.

“But progress here could make a positive difference to long-term investment by broadening the investor base to include more long-term investors such as insurers and asset managers.”

Participants said one key mechanism to get capital flowing across the region and into SMEs was the Capital Markets Union announced last November by the Juncker Commission.

“This will help free up banks’ balance sheets so they can lend more,” Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem told the meeting.

“I see the Capital Markets Union here as sitting alongside the vital role of banks in lending to the economy, complementing what they do, and making more finance available throughout the system.”

Dijsselbloem also appealed for a “sustainable high-quality securitisation market relying on simple, transparent and standardised securitisation” to help spur the industry.

“This will enable the transfer of risks to investors that are able and willing to bear them,” he said.

HARMONISATION KEY

Panels at the meeting also addressed the unlevel playing field in tax and bankruptcy regimes across Europe, which has been a barrier to growing a pan-European private placement market.

“The US commercial code in case of bankruptcies is extremely efficient, which is not the case in Europe,” said William Connelly, Chief Executive Officer, ING Commercial Banking.

“Harmonisation would have a huge impact.”

His view was shared by others including Daniel Trinder, global head of regulatory policy at Deutsche Bank.

“Targeted changes to insolvency law is very important,” Trinder said. “We need a single harmonious regime for private placements to work.”

The European Commission wants to emulate the US private placement market. In 2013, US$15.3bn was raised by European issuers in the US private placement market.

Earlier this month ICMA issued a series of standardised documents in an effort to kick-start the European market. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; editing by Alex Chambers, Marc Carnegie)