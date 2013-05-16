ICMA covered bond chairman takes a bow

FRANKFURT, May 16 (IFR) - The chairman of the ICMA Covered Bond Investor Council (CBIC), Claus Tofte Nielsen, is to step down after four years of service, during which time covered bonds become a funding lifeline for many of Europe’s banks.

Nielsen intends to focus more on his “day job” at Norges Bank Investment Management, where his role as head of position management has expanded to see him focus more on global and macroeconomic issues, rather than just covered bonds.

Speaking to IFR on the sidelines of the ICMA covered bond investor conference in Frankfurt on Thursday, Nielsen said he felt he had accomplished all he could have done during his tenure.

“When we launched the CBIC in 2009, it looked like the market would never recover. Issuers were in a dire situation but now we have a new covered bond label and regularly see peripheral banks funding though their sovereign which is a huge turnaround,” he said.

Nielsen is expected to be succeeded by Andreas Denger, current vice-chairman of the CBIC, according to a source close to the situation. Denger is also a senior portfolio manager and covered bond analyst at MEAG Asset Management in Munich. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)