Further write-downs needed for Greece, CS's Parker

MILAN, May 24 (IFR) - Greece will only be able to stay in the euro if there is a significant write-down of its debt, Robert Parker, senior advisor to Credit Suisse and chair of International Capital Market Association’s Asset Management and Investors Council told IFR on the sidelines of its 44th AGM.

“There is a 70% chance that Greece will stay in the euro in the near term,” Parker said. “However, there is a 70% chance it will leave the euro in the next two to three years unless the public sector writes-down its holdings.”

While the private sector has already taken a significant hit on its EUR205bn holdings of Greek sovereign debt, the public sector did not participate in the debt exchange concluded in April.

According to RBS estimates, public sector involvement is around EUR105bn directly from the EFSF and other EU countries, and EUR242bn from the ECB (of which EUR40bn is Greek government debt; and rest is loans to Greek banks etc (Target 2 / ELA / LTROs).

Parker joins the scores of market participants and observers who say a Greek exit from the euro would be disastrous, placing a 30% probability of this happening if radical-left party Syriza won the June election.

“Greece would be in default of the bail-out programme by early July as it would not have made the further EUR11bn of cuts that are needed, which in turn would mean that banks would not be able to get funding from the ECB which in turn would mean a run on the banks,” said Parker.

He argued that there was little chance of a Greek exit being orderly. Events such as the imposition of the capital controls would be a nightmare scenario.

“You would see significant value destructions.”

The silver lining would be if the first Greek election turned out to be simply a protest vote and upcoming election sees pro-bailout parties returned.

“If that was to happen, you would have a government that supports the bail-out programme and there is a good chance that we could see the EU and IMF go slow on the austerity measures and give Greece some breathing room. There is around a 60% to 70% probability of this happening,” he said. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)