#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 8:02 AM / 5 years ago

ICO to take advantage of peripheral market thaw

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Instituto de Credito Oficial, rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB, has mandated BBVA, CA CIB, Goldman Sachs and Santander for a long three-year benchmark issue, its first public bond market appearance since March.

The leads managers are marketing the deal at 65bp area over Spanish government bonds and are set to price the trade later today.

ICO’s last transaction was a EUR1.5bn four-year that priced at 55bp over the Spanish government curve and attracted EUR1.9bn of demand. Since then, potential execution and market risk had kept the issuer away from issuing. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy)

