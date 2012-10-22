UPDATE 1-ICO tries to ride Spanish rally, again

(Adds background, previous bond issue)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO), explicitly guaranteed by Spain and rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has received EUR500m of orders on a new July 2017 euro benchmark on Monday morning as it seeks to take advantage of the recent rally in Spanish government debt.

The deal will be the issuer’s first since an underwhelming EUR600m March 2016 print in September.

Spanish 10-year yields dipped to 5.25% on Friday, their lowest levels since March this year, boosted by Moody’s affirmation of Spain’s Baa3 investment-grade rating last Tuesday, and a dramatic improvement since they peaked at 6.874% in early September.

BBVA, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan opened books with price guidance at Bonos +65bp area, the same level where ICO priced its 4.5% March 2016.

The lacklustre September deal was blamed on bad timing, as observers said it was too close to the European Central Bank’s Outright Monetary Transactions bond buying announcement which spurred a strong rally in Bonos.

The transaction limped over the line, with a large late order saving face for the issuer.

Days after the issue priced, ICO announced it had reduced its funding target for 2012 to EUR15bn-EUR16bn, down by EUR4bn to EUR5bn, following the Spanish government’s recently announced regional liquidity mechanism.

That leaves ICO with very little left to raise in the capital markets this year, after issuing EUR14.1bn of public and privately placed bonds in the year to September 13.

On the announcement of the new deal, all ICO’s outstanding bonds, bar two immediately approaching maturity, widened out by around 3bp on average.

The closest comparable bond for the new issue, due September 2017, was 4bp wider intraday, bid at swaps plus 377.5bp, according to Tradeweb data.

Pricing is expected later on Monday. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)