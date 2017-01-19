Malaysian drilling services firm UMW-OG to buy Icon Offshore

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian offshore drilling services company UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd (UMW-OG) on Thursday said it would buy offshore support vessel provider Icon Offshore Berhad after agreeing to a share sale with its major shareholder.

UMW-OG said it would first acquire government-linked private equity firm Ekuiti Nasional Berhad's (Ekuinas) indirect stake of 42.3 percent in Icon for new UMW-OG shares.

It then plans to take over the remaining shares of Icon for 50 sen per share using either cash or new UMW-OG shares at 80 sen per share, the company said in a statement.

Separately, state-owned conglomerate UMW Holdings - which owns a near 56 percent stake UMW-OG - said it would exit the oil and gas business by distributing UMW-OG shares to entitled shareholders. (Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by Jason Neely)