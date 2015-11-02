FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Financial communications firm ICR expands into capital advisory
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Financial communications firm ICR expands into capital advisory

Lauren Hirsch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Integrated Corporate Relations Inc (ICR) has launched a capital advisory arm, as it builds on its strength of providing investor relations and public relation services for initial public offerings (IPOs), its chief executive Thomas Ryan said.

The new New York-based subsidiary, called ICR Capital, is a registered broker-dealer and formally opened its doors on Monday. Its advisory services include IPOs, follow-on equity offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and capital sourcing.

ICR Capital currently has three employees, led by ICR Capital Chief Executive Officer David Galper. Within the next 18 months, Ryan expects ICR Capital to at least double its headcount, he said in a recent interview.

The advisory firm is already working with around four companies, which Ryan said approached ICR after successful communications partnerships. It formally began to solicit clients on Monday.

ICR also provides financial communications and public relations services. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Eric Walsh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.