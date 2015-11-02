FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Financial communications firm ICR expands into capital advisory
November 2, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Financial communications firm ICR expands into capital advisory

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds industry competitors, updated company name and headquarters)

By Lauren Hirsch

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - New York-based ICR has started a capital advisory arm, building on its business of providing investor relations and public relation services for initial public offerings, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Ryan said.

The registered broker-dealer, called ICR Capital, formally opened its doors and began soliciting clients on Monday. Its advisory services include IPOs, follow-on equity offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and capital sourcing.

Norwalk, Connecticut-based ICR Capital has three employees, led by CEO David Galper, who was previously managing director at ICR.

Within the next 18 months, Ryan expects the unit to at least double its headcount, he said in a recent interview.

ICR Capital likens itself to competitors Rothschild and Solebury Capital Group LLC but differentiates itself with resources from the communications advisory business, Ryan said.

The advisory firm is already working with four companies that Ryan said approached it after successful communications partnerships. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Eric Walsh and Lisa Von Ahn)

