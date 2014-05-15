FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICT Automatisering says Q1 revenue rises about 2 pct
May 15, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ICT Automatisering says Q1 revenue rises about 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - ICT Automatisering NV

* Revenue in Q1 2014 up 1.7% at EUR 18.9 million

* In Q1 2014 operating result from ordinary operations (before exceptional items) improved EUR 0.3 million to EUR 1.1

* Costs related to the considerations of strategic options including the costs for due diligence and transaction costs for brandfort amounted to  0.3 million

* Expect 2014 to show a continued improvement of the operating profit from ordinary operations compared to 2013 Further company coverage:

