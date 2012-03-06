FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICTS to buy stake in Pakistan container cargo terminal
March 6, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 6 years ago

ICTS to buy stake in Pakistan container cargo terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Singapore’s International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTS) said on Tuesday its subsidiary plans to acquire up to 55 percent of a Pakistan container cargo terminal operator.

ICTS’s unit ICTSI Mauritius Ltd is intending to buy 35-55 percent of Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd , whose terminal is located at the Karachi port, it said in a statement.

The company did not say how much it will pay for the acquisition, but noted that the Pakistan firm handled a total of 669,806 twenty-foot equivalent container units for the year ended June 30, 11 percent higher than the year before. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

