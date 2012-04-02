FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippine's ICTSI says to buy 35 pct of Pakistan terminal
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 2, 2012 / 9:12 AM / in 6 years

Philippine's ICTSI says to buy 35 pct of Pakistan terminal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, April 2 (Reuters) - Philippine port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) said on Monday that its subsidiary has signed a deal to acquire 35 percent of Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd (PICT) at an undisclosed price.

ICTSI Mauritius Ltd signed a share purchase agreement with substantial shareholders of the Pakistan container cargo company HS Group and JS Co for the sale of a 35 percent stake at “a minimum offer price” to be set according to takeover laws in Pakistan, parent ICTSI said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

It said the transaction, which requires clearance from government agencies in Pakistan, would be completed within a maximum of 180 business days.

In March, ICTSI said it was in talks to acquire 35 to 55 percent of the issued and paid-up ordinary shares of PICT.

PICT, located at Karachi port, has a maximum handling capacity of 750,000 TEUs. For the fiscal year ended June 2011, the terminal saw an 11 percent growth in cargo handled to a total 669,806 TEUs compared with the previous year.

ICTSI has been actively expanding outside of the Philippines. In January, it said it had started constructing a $250 million container terminal in Mexico. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.