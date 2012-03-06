Philippines' ICTSI 2011 net income rises 33 pct

March 6 (Reuters) - Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011. (in million U.S. dollars) Net income 130.5 vs 98.3 Revenue 664.8 vs 527.1 EBITDA 281.4 vs 247.7 NOTE: International Container Terminal Services Inc owns or operates 22 terminal facilities -- six in the Philippines and one each in China, Ecuador, Poland, Brazil, Madagascar, Syria, Georgia, Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, India, Colombia, Argentina, Croatia, Mexico and the United States. EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)