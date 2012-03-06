FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2012

Philippines' ICTSI 2011 net income rises 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011.	
                   (in million U.S. dollars)	
    Net income       130.5    vs     98.3	
    Revenue          664.8    vs    527.1	
    EBITDA           281.4    vs    247.7	
    NOTE: International Container Terminal Services Inc 
owns or operates 22 terminal facilities -- six in the
Philippines and one each in China, Ecuador, Poland, Brazil,
Madagascar, Syria, Georgia, Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, India,
Colombia, Argentina, Croatia, Mexico and the United States.	
    EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation.	
	
 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)

