ICU Medical explores possible $1 billion sale -Bloomberg
May 8, 2013

ICU Medical explores possible $1 billion sale -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - San Clemente, California-based medical device provider ICU Medical Inc is considering a sale that could fetch more than $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg News report Wednesday morning.

The maker of intravenous medical equipment has tapped J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the manner.

ICU’s discussions about a possible sale are still early and the company is gauging interest, according to the report.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment. An ICU spokesman did not immediately return requests for comment.

