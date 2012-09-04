Valero Energy Corporation to Participate in Barclays Capital 2012 CEO Energy/Power Conference

SAN ANTONIO, September 4, 2012 -- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) today announced that Bill Klesse, Chairman and CEO of Valero Energy Corporation, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy/Power Conference on Thursday, September 6 at 9:05 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of Mr. Klesse’s remarks, along with the associated slides, will be accessible via Valero’s website at www.valero.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on Valero’s website.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels, other petrochemical products and power. Valero subsidiaries employ approximately 22,000 people, and assets include 16 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3 million barrels per day, 10 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.2 billion gallons per year, and a 50-megawatt wind farm. Approximately 6,800 retail and branded wholesale outlets carry the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock and Beacon brands in the United States and the Caribbean; Ultramar in Canada; and Texaco in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Valero is a Fortune 500 company based in San Antonio. Please visit www.valero.com for more information.

Contacts

Investors: Ashley Smith, Vice President - Investor Relations, 210-345-2744

Media: Bill Day, Executive Director - Corporate Communications, 210-345-2928

Website: http://www.valero.com





This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf of Thomson Reuters clients.



The owner of this announcement warrants that:

(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and

(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the

information contained therein.



Source: Valero Services Inc via Thomson Reuters ONE



HUG#1637672

