Nobia to commence negotiations with trade unions in Älmhult
April 17, 2012

Nobia to commence negotiations with trade unions in Älmhult

Kitchen company Nobia is to commence negotiations with the trade unions and an investigation into the relocation of existing surface treatment and manufacturing of kitchen doors in Älmhult to the company's production units in Tidaholm in Sweden and Ølgod in Denmark.

The reason for this is Nobia's aim to better capitalise on the economies of scale of being a large Group by enhancing efficiency and moving towards larger, brand-independent production units.

"The co-ordination plans we are now discussing would enhance efficiency. If the negotiations are successful and we implement our plan, such a relocation would affect 27 employees in Älmhult," says Ingemar Tärnskär, Executive Vice President and Head of Production and Logistics at Nobia.

For further information:

Ingemar Tärnskär
Executive Vice President and Head of Production and Logistics at Nobia
+46 (0)73 274 62 61
ingemar.tarnskar@nobia.com

Lena Schattauer
Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0)8 440 16 07 or +46 (0)705 95 51 00 
lena.schattauer@nobia.com

Nobia develops and sells kitchens through some 20 strong brands in Europe, including Magnet in the UK, Hygena in France, HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Marbodal, Myresjökök in Scandinavia and Petra, Parma and A la Carte in Finland, ewe, Intuo and FM in Austria, Optifit in Germany, as well as Poggenpohl  globally. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 7,400 employees and net sales amounted to about SEK 13 billion in 2011. The share is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm under the short name NOBI. Website: www.nobia.com.



