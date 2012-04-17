Nobia to commence negotiations with trade unions in Älmhult

Kitchen company Nobia is to commence negotiations with the trade unions and an investigation into the relocation of existing surface treatment and manufacturing of kitchen doors in Älmhult to the company's production units in Tidaholm in Sweden and Ølgod in Denmark.

The reason for this is Nobia's aim to better capitalise on the economies of scale of being a large Group by enhancing efficiency and moving towards larger, brand-independent production units.

"The co-ordination plans we are now discussing would enhance efficiency. If the negotiations are successful and we implement our plan, such a relocation would affect 27 employees in Älmhult," says Ingemar Tärnskär, Executive Vice President and Head of Production and Logistics at Nobia.

