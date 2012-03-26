Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Studsvik AB (publ)

In accordance with the rules of NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Studsvik hereby discloses the contents of the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2012 at 4 p.m. at the World Trade Center, Klarabergsviadukten 70/Kungsbron 1, Stockholm. The premises will open for registration at 3 p.m.

The notice to attend is available in full at www.studsvik.com and is attached to this press release.



Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the international nuclear power industry in waste treatment, decommissioning, engineering and services, and operating efficiency. The company has 60 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik is a leading supplier on a rapidly expanding market. The business is conducted through five segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Germany, USA and Global Services. Studsvik has 1 200 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

Studsvik is publishing this information pursuant to the Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The Information was released for public disclosure on March 26, 2012, at 3:00 PM CET.

