FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Studsvik AB (publ)
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hugin Press Release
March 26, 2012 / 1:02 PM / 6 years ago

Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Studsvik AB (publ)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

In accordance with the rules of NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Studsvik hereby discloses the contents of the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2012 at 4 p.m. at the World Trade Center, Klarabergsviadukten 70/Kungsbron 1, Stockholm. The premises will open for registration at 3 p.m.

The notice to attend is available in full at www.studsvik.com and is attached to this press release.


Facts about Studsvik
Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the international nuclear power industry in waste treatment, decommissioning, engineering and services, and operating efficiency. The company has 60 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik is a leading supplier on a rapidly expanding market. The business is conducted through five segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Germany, USA and Global Services. Studsvik has 1 200 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

Studsvik is publishing this information pursuant to the Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The Information was released for public disclosure on March 26, 2012, at 3:00 PM CET.

www.studsvik.com



This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf of Thomson Reuters clients.

The owner of this announcement warrants that:
(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and
(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the
information contained therein.

Source: Studsvik AB via Thomson Reuters ONE
HUG#1597224

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.