Neste Jacobs Oy

Press release

29 March 2012 at 09.00 (EET)

Record-breaking safety performance by Neste Jacobs

Neste Jacobs has achieved a record safety performance, a full year without a single accident. This meets the company’s Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF*) target of zero and covers Neste Jacobs’ own staff, as well as contractors and sub-contractors. The milestone was reached on March 18, and the total number of hours without an accident was 1.6 million. Neste Jacobs’ own personnel worked almost 500 days without an accident.

The Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF*) at Neste Jacobs last year fell to a quarter of what it had been in 2009. Compared to average safety figures for Finnish industry and construction, Neste Jacobs’ safety performance is in a class of its own. Neste Jacobs’ projects are particularly demanding, and mainly cover engineering and construction in the oil refining, petrochemical, and chemical industries.

“We are committed to long-term safety work, and this is clearly bearing fruit,” says Jarmo Suominen, Neste Jacobs’ Managing Director. “Maintaining and developing an excellent safety culture and using zero accidents as our key performance indicator has been and will be our priority. Collaboration and developing safety together with our partners, customers, and contractors is very important to us. Continuous training and prioritizing safety in all aspects of our operations, together with monitoring performance, are very much part of our day-to-day work. Our goal is to ensure that our personnel and our partners have a safe working environment at all times. Safety is integral to everything we do.”

Neste Jacobs offers its safety concept as part of its project services, either as part of deliveries or as a stand-alone service, to its industrial and contracting customers.

*Neste Jacobs uses Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) per million hours worked as its safety performance indicator. This covers all incidents requiring medical care and both the company’s own personnel and personnel employed by its contractors.

Neste Jacobs Oy

Jarmo Suominen

Managing Director

Further information:

Jarmo Suominen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)10 458 3399

Kirsi Rintamäki, Head of HSEQ, +358 (0)10 458 2304

Neste Jacobs in brief

Neste Jacobs is a preferred solution provider of high-quality technology, engineering, and project services for a wide range of industries in the oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, and biotechnology fields. We have more than 50 years of experience in technology development and industrial investment projects in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and the Middle East, and are looking to grow in the expanding markets of the Middle East and Russia in particular. We employ approx. 1,000 professionals globally. www.nestejacobs.com

