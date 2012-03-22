REG-Novae Group plc : Publication of Prospectus

NEWS RELEASE

22 March 2012

Novae Group plc

£59,935,000 6.50 per cent Bonds due 2017

Novae Group plc has published a prospectus dated 19 March 2012 (the “Prospectus”) in relation to £59,935,000 6.50 per cent Bonds due 2017.

The Prospectus was approved by the UK Listing Authority on 19 March 2012 and is now available for viewing in printed form at the registered office of Novae Group plc and at the offices of the principal paying agent at The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, One Canada Square, London E14 5AL.

MJ Turvey

Company Secretary

